Scott Parker Left With 'Mixed Emotions' After Taking Over From Claudio Ranieri at Fulham

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Scott Parker has admitted his first foray into management has left him with mixed emotions after replacing Claudio Ranieri as Fulham boss.

Parker has worked under Ranieri as an assistant this season and feels conflicted at the manner of his appointment, with the axe haven fallen on the Italian.

The returning fan favourite did confess he was delighted to have been appointed, but is under no illusion of the challenge he faces. 

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"It's mixed emotions, what with sitting where we are in the league and Claudio losing his job, but the flipside is one of excitement. I appreciate the opportunity and I'm really looking forward to it,” Parker told BBC Sport.

Ranieri was only appointed mid-season and arrived in good stead after stellar performances at Nantes and Leicester prior. He took over bottom of the league Fulham in November, but could only muster three wins from 17 games in charge.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Cottagers have risen just one place in that time and are now cut adrift, 10 points from safety. The club would need something miraculous to stay up in the remaining games but for now, Parker is only focused on making the best possible impression short term.

"The situation doesn't lie. It's a tough ask,” he added. “At times we've been a little easy to play against and we need to address that. We need to get a balance back. As a club, as fans, as players, as owners, we just need to regroup a little bit.”

"It's definitely an audition [for me]. On a personal note, this is something I started working towards seven years ago. I've got an ambition to be a manager.”

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Parker's first game in charge at Craven Cottage is against Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea, who've lost their last four domestic away games, but did recover some face by beating title hopefuls Tottenham in mid-week. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message