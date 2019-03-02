Sergio Ramos 'Doubtful' for El Clasico After Aggravating Hamstring Injury in Clash With Teammate

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow ahead ahead of their second Clasico in the space of a week, as Sergio Ramos is a doubt for the game.

Ramos, 32, is thought to have aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury after a collision with teammate Casemiro during the earlier game against Barcelona in midweek, as Ernesto Valverde's side beat Los Blancos 3-0 to win the Copa del Rey semi-final 4-1 on aggregate and reach their sixth consecutive final.

Despite receiving treatment and carrying on for the remainder of the game, Spanish media outlet Marca are reporting that the Real Madrid captain will be assessed by the club's medical team prior to kick off, but has been rated a doubt for the game.

News of Ramos' possible absence come as a huge setback for Santiago Solari ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu, who is already without Nacho Fernandez due to suspension, while Raphael Varane is also thought to be carrying a knock.

The meeting between Spain's two biggest clubs could be a significant one in terms of the title race, with Barcelona having the chance to move 12 points clear of Real Madrid in the league should they record their second win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the space of four days; effectively ending their hopes of winning the league this season.

Victory for Solari's side however will put them just six points behind Barca with 12 games left to play, and with Atletico Madrid still firmly in the title race, could set up an exciting end to the season in La Liga.