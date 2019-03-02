Victor Lindelof Insists He Is 'Grateful' to Former Man Utd Manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has insisted that there are no bad feelings between he and former boss Jose Mourinho as he continues to thrive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former United striker has led his side on a remarkable resurgence since taking the reins at Old Trafford following Mourinho's dismissal in December, leading the Red Devils back into contention for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Exclusive Victor Lindelof interview. How autumn’s whipping boy became a star of the Solskjaer show. Talks José, Ole, Zlatan, hard times at Benfica and of the childhood friend who could have made it big at #MUFC before him. @ManUtd https://t.co/OsqucXv388 — Ian Ladyman (@Ian_Ladyman_DM) March 1, 2019

Lindelof has been one of many United stars to have enjoyed an upturn in form under Solskjaer, having started 13 of the Norwegian's 15 games in charge so far. The Swede told the Daily Mail: "When he came I just wanted to show him my ability and maybe I have done that.

"He has picked me and now I have rhythm. I have been waiting for this. When you play badly and concede goals defenders get criticised. Some people like you, some don't and that's never been a problem for me. I know people talked about me but I didn't let it affect me.

"Nobody will criticise me more than myself. So people can talk and it's fine. And it's nice to change people's opinions."

Victor Lindelof in his last 4️⃣ Gameweeks?



3️⃣0️⃣ points. 1️⃣ goal. 1️⃣ assist. 2️⃣ clean sheets.#FPL pic.twitter.com/eGuZc9I56w — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 28, 2019

Mourinho spoke of United's need for defensive reinforcements during the latter troubled spell of his time as manager, as Lindelof struggled to make the grade at Old Trafford under the Portuguese after arriving in a big money deal from Benfica in 2017.

"Look, I will be always grateful to Jose," Lindelof added. "He bought me. I have nothing bad to say about him. When he wanted to buy other defenders, it was OK. I like the competition. You don't improve without it.

"I am lucky. I am mentally strong and can shut it all out. You want things to go well at a new club but life isn't that easy. So if you play badly you have to work more."

If the season started when Man United appointed Solskjaer, this is what the table would look like... 😎



Are you looking, Woodward? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZGfpQJdoIJ — Goal (@goal) March 2, 2019

Lindelof is set to continue at the heart of United's defence as the Red Devils host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Solskjaer's side looking to maintain their charge for a top four finish.