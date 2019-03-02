Victor Lindelof Insists He Is 'Grateful' to Former Man Utd Manager Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
March 02, 2019

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has insisted that there are no bad feelings between he and former boss Jose Mourinho as he continues to thrive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former United striker has led his side on a remarkable resurgence since taking the reins at Old Trafford following Mourinho's dismissal in December, leading the Red Devils back into contention for a top four finish in the Premier League.

Lindelof has been one of many United stars to have enjoyed an upturn in form under Solskjaer, having started 13 of the Norwegian's 15 games in charge so far. The Swede told the Daily Mail: "When he came I just wanted to show him my ability and maybe I have done that.

"He has picked me and now I have rhythm. I have been waiting for this. When you play badly and concede goals defenders get criticised. Some people like you, some don't and that's never been a problem for me. I know people talked about me but I didn't let it affect me.

"Nobody will criticise me more than myself. So people can talk and it's fine. And it's nice to change people's opinions."

Mourinho spoke of United's need for defensive reinforcements during the latter troubled spell of his time as manager, as Lindelof struggled to make the grade at Old Trafford under the Portuguese after arriving in a big money deal from Benfica in 2017.

"Look, I will be always grateful to Jose," Lindelof added. "He bought me. I have nothing bad to say about him. When he wanted to buy other defenders, it was OK. I like the competition. You don't improve without it.

"I am lucky. I am mentally strong and can shut it all out. You want things to go well at a new club but life isn't that easy. So if you play badly you have to work more."

Lindelof is set to continue at the heart of United's defence as the Red Devils host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Solskjaer's side looking to maintain their charge for a top four finish.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message