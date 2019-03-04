Benjamin Pavard Reveals Move to 'Enemy Club' Bayern Was Too Good an Opportunity to Turn Down

Benjamin Pavard has labelled Bayern Munich the best team in the world ahead of his move this summer, amid a public attempt to appease the VfB Stuttgart fans who have turned on him.

The World Cup winner is set join the Bavarians at the end of this season, with a €35m move already agreed. However, this has left Stuttgart fans feeling cold toward their former crowd favourite.



FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has been with Die Roten since moving from Lille in August 2016 for €5m, making 76 appearances in his tenure this far. And, speaking to Telefoot in a recent interview, the Frenchman conceded: "Some fans do not understand because Bayern is an enemy club.

“They were angry at me, but deep down, they know it's the best opportunity. Bayern, I could not refuse them. For me, it's the best club in the Bundesliga, one of the best clubs in the world, if not the best. I've always believed in myself, I have confidence in my qualities.

"There are people who doubt me, but not me. I want to show that I do not doubt myself.”

And, Pavard may be joined by his compatriot, and fellow world champion, Lucas Hernandez at the Allianz Arena, with the Atletico Madrid defender heavily linked with a transfer. Indeed, Diego Simeone's side even had cause to publicly decry rumours that a move had been agreed between the two in January.

With the links refusing to go away, Pavard admitted: "I hope he's coming because he's a very good friend and a footballer with a lot of potential.

“He showed it in club and at the World Cup. I’ve sent him some messages, because it would be a very good thing for Munich."

The defender was also asked about his preferred position ahead of France's Euro 2020 qualifier against Moldova in March, but he merely stated: "I am at the disposal of the coach.

“If he puts me in central defence, I will give myself thoroughly. If he puts me on the right, the same. I will do everything to be in the list in March."