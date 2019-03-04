Gareth Bale's Surprise Inclusion in El Clasico Showed Growing Division in Real Madrid Dressing Room

Gareth Bale's shock inclusion in Saturday's El Clasico just served to highlight the deepening division in the Real Madrid dressing room, according to reports from Spain.

The Wales international has been at the centre of headlines in recent weeks, after several of his Madrid teammates revealed their frustrations at seeing Bale unwilling to adapt to the Spanish lifestyle.

At the weekend, the 29-year-old was handed a starting berth in the La Liga clash against Barcelona, and according to MARCA, Santiago Solari's decision was 'not expected by the majority of the group'.

The report added that the 'distance between the Welshman and his teammates continues to grow and many players did not understand his inclusion in the starting eleven'.

Having started the match, Bale was then hauled off just after the hour mark, and was promptly whistled by the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After spending a few minutes on the bench, the Welshman set off for the dressing room and proceeded to go home, well before the end of the full-time whistle.

The report also claims that despite the club's turmoil this season, the Madrid hierarchy are remaining calm and patient, and are clinging on to the hope of another successful Champions League campaign.



However, if Solari's side get knocked out by Ajax on Tuesday in the last 16, then a decision to make drastic changes may come sooner than expected.