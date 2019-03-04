Jan Siewert Insists Jason Puncheon Has a Future at Huddersfield Town Despite Brighton Axe

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has stated that Crystal Palace loanee Jason Puncheon still has a future at the Terriers, despite being dropped for their game against Brighton at the weekend.

The 32-year-old midfielder is said to have been furious with the German manager's decision to substitute him in the 20th minute after Tommy Smith's red card in Huddersfield's 2-0 defeat against St. James' Park, reportedly leading to him being absent for the Terrier's loss against Brighton - a result which leaves Huddersfield 13 points from safety in the Premier League.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

According to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town's Siewert has refused to rule out a return to the squad for Puncheon, and has also denied to comment on rumours of a rift between himself and the player.

Siewert said of Puncheon's potential future at Huddersfield this season: "Yes, he is part of my squad, but I have to do decisions, and I will do the decisions in my way."

The Town manager justified his decision to omit the veteran from the squad by stating that he was just unfortunate to fall victim to the many options within the Terriers squad.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Siewert said: "We had 18 players in the squad and I am just allowed to have 18 players, so I made my decision and I am paid for making decisions."

The English midfielder has made five appearances since joining the Premier League bottom side in January from Crystal Palace. Whether Puncheon adds to that tally however remains to be seen, though Siewert has not commented on whether Puncheon's decision not to travel to the Amex Stadium was due to a disagreement between the two.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message