Jan Siewert Insists Jason Puncheon Has a Future at Huddersfield Town Despite Brighton Axe

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has stated that Crystal Palace loanee Jason Puncheon still has a future at the Terriers, despite being dropped for their game against Brighton at the weekend.

The 32-year-old midfielder is said to have been furious with the German manager's decision to substitute him in the 20th minute after Tommy Smith's red card in Huddersfield's 2-0 defeat against St. James' Park, reportedly leading to him being absent for the Terrier's loss against Brighton - a result which leaves Huddersfield 13 points from safety in the Premier League.

According to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town's Siewert has refused to rule out a return to the squad for Puncheon, and has also denied to comment on rumours of a rift between himself and the player.

Siewert said of Puncheon's potential future at Huddersfield this season: "Yes, he is part of my squad, but I have to do decisions, and I will do the decisions in my way."



The Town manager justified his decision to omit the veteran from the squad by stating that he was just unfortunate to fall victim to the many options within the Terriers squad.

Siewert said: "We had 18 players in the squad and I am just allowed to have 18 players, so I made my decision and I am paid for making decisions."

The English midfielder has made five appearances since joining the Premier League bottom side in January from Crystal Palace. Whether Puncheon adds to that tally however remains to be seen, though Siewert has not commented on whether Puncheon's decision not to travel to the Amex Stadium was due to a disagreement between the two.