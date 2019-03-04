Mohamed Diame Provides Warning to Newcastle Over Looming Contract Extension Deadline

Despite claiming he is more than happy at St. James' Park, Mohamed Diame has said that he will find himself a new club if he has to leave Newcastle this summer.

The 31-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and although a one-year extension will be activated if he starts three more games, only nine matches remain this season so it is in the balance as to whether or not such an extension will be triggered.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

But there is a likelihood the Senegalese could leave the Magpies on a free deal this summer, and Diame has given his thoughts on the situation.

Diame told Sky Sports: "It will not be a problem because the club know my position. I am focused on what this club needs to stay up, as that is the most important thing.





"I have been playing a lot this season, so it will not be a problem to find another team.

"They know I want to stay. But it's not about me, it is about the club and what they want to do. I am focused on the job of staying up and there will be time in the summer to think about this.

"I am happy here, that's what I can say. If I can stay I will stay, but if I have to go, I will go. It won't be a problem."

46' - The second half is under way, with Mohamed Diamé on at the break in place of Sean Longstaff. 2-0. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 2, 2019

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has an abundance of midfielders at his disposal, with Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden the current preferred duo in the middle of the park, but Diame replaced the injured Longstaff in Newcastle' loss to West Ham last weekend, and it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will call on the 31-year-old's services if Longstaff is set to miss several games.

Diame joined the Magpies in 2016, but could end his stay on Tyneside this summer, depending on how the club wishes to proceed with his contract renewal.