Scott Parker Hails Fulham's Second Half Performance & Insists His Side Were Worthy of a Point

Interim Fulham manager Scott Parker has insisted that his side were unlucky in their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, and was full of praise for his players' second-half showing.

First-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho condemned the Cottagers to yet another defeat, further denting their hopes of avoiding relegation back into the Championship after just one season of top flight football.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Parker was quick to put a positive spin on the outcome of the match, suggesting that his side were unlucky not to come away with at least a point.

“I may be speaking with my heart, but I believe 2-2 would have been a much fairer result, we’ve had a disallowed goal and their ‘keeper has pulled off some amazing saves." he said, as per Fulham's club website.

“The second-half was amazing, it’s just not about the passion, effort and desire as in football that only gets you so far, but it’s a foundation that every top team has.

That's it. The boys battled so hard but couldn't find a second goal. A standing ovation for the home side from the crowd here at Craven Cottage.



[1-2] #FULCHE pic.twitter.com/AhUb8Rhp6l — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 3, 2019

“I know how good these players are and in the second-half we showed that. I said at half-time that we weren’t brave enough on the ball and in the second 45 minutes we showed more desire and determination.

Parker is set to take charge of Fulham until the end of the season and the former midfielder also took some time to reflect on his first experience in the hot seat.

“It felt amazing, it’s been a six or seven-year process after starting my coaching badges such a long time ago.

“When you set out on them, the main aim is eventually sitting in a dugout managing a team. Of course I have an idea of how I want the club to be in the future, whether I’m here in 10 games time or not I will still be making the same comments on how to put this club in a better place.”