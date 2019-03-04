Scott Parker Hails Fulham's Second Half Performance & Insists His Side Were Worthy of a Point

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Interim Fulham manager Scott Parker has insisted that his side were unlucky in their 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, and was full of praise for his players' second-half showing.

First-half goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho condemned the Cottagers to yet another defeat, further denting their hopes of avoiding relegation back into the Championship after just one season of top flight football.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Parker was quick to put a positive spin on the outcome of the match, suggesting that his side were unlucky not to come away with at least a point.

“I may be speaking with my heart, but I believe 2-2 would have been a much fairer result, we’ve had a disallowed goal and their ‘keeper has pulled off some amazing saves." he said, as per Fulham's club website.

“The second-half was amazing, it’s just not about the passion, effort and desire as in football that only gets you so far, but it’s a foundation that every top team has.

“I know how good these players are and in the second-half we showed that. I said at half-time that we weren’t brave enough on the ball and in the second 45 minutes we showed more desire and determination.

Parker is set to take charge of Fulham until the end of the season and the former midfielder also took some time to reflect on his first experience in the hot seat.

“It felt amazing, it’s been a six or seven-year process after starting my coaching badges such a long time ago.

“When you set out on them, the main aim is eventually sitting in a dugout managing a team. Of course I have an idea of how I want the club to be in the future, whether I’m here in 10 games time or not I will still be making the same comments on how to put this club in a better place.” 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message