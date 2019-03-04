Tottenham Handed Injury Boost as Dele Alli Returns to Training for First Time Since January

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

After a rough couple of weeks, Tottenham have been handed some much-needed good news, as it has emerged that midfielder Dele Alli is back in training for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in January. 

The 22-year-old was forced off in the 2-1 win over Fulham on 20 January, and was sidelined around the same time as top scorer Harry Kane, who has returned to start their last two matches. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

And it seems as if Alli could soon be joining him back in the side, as Sky Sports claim the midfielder is back in full training.

It's thought that Tuesday's trip to Borussia Dortmund, with Spurs holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, will come too soon for him, but he is in contention to return for the trip to Southampton on Saturday. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The respective returns of Kane and Alli were expected to act as a catalyst in Spurs' title challenge, but it now seems as if this will not be the case, as one point from their last three matches have seen them slip ten points behind leaders Manchester City. 

Rather than a title race, it seems as if they will now have to contend with Manchester United and London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea for a top four spot, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side sit just three points behind Mauricio Pochettino's men, with the Gunners just a point further back.

They do, however, look set to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals, with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund facing a huge task if they are to overcome the north London side's three-goal advantage in the second leg of the tie.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message