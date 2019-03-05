Ajax Interested in Signing Real Madrid Starlet Martin Odegaard in €20m Deal

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Dutch giants Ajax are reportedly interesting in signing Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, who has impressed on-loan in Holland whilst playing for Vitesse Arnhem. 

Odegaard, who joined Real in 2015, has spent the previous two campaigns plying his trade in the Eredivisie. This season, he has registered an impressive five goals and six assists which appears to have attracted the attention of Ajax, who are keen on a summer move.

ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/GettyImages

According to Spanish news outlet Marca, Ajax could be preparing an offer 'close to €20m' to prise the youngster away from Madrid in the forthcoming transfer window, with the club looking to replace Frenkie de Jong, who will join Barcelona in the summer. 

However, the report goes on to say that Real Madrid are 'not considering any exit' for Odegaard, with president Florentino Perez extending Odegaard's contract until 2021 at the beginning of last season. 

Odegaard burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old playing for Norwegian side Stromsgodset, becoming the youngster ever player to appear in the Tippeligaen. After seemingly attracting interest from all of Europe's elite clubs, he opted for a move to Madrid in 2015 in a €4m deal.  

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, with the constant attention of the world's media scrutinising his every performance, he has been unable to break into the Los Blancos first team and has been shipped out on-loan for consecutive campaigns. 

Odegaard has rebuilt his career to a degree in Holland, and a move to Ajax may prove to be the necessary step in order for the 20-year-old to reach stardom.  

Ajax will be in the market for a midfielder after allowing De Jong to join Barcelona in a mammoth €75m deal. They will certainly have the resources to fund a move for Odegaard, but whether Madrid will be tempted to sell the budding star remains to be seen. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message