Harry Kane Becomes Tottenham's Leading Goalscorer in Europe After Borussia Dortmund Strike

After a convincing first-leg win against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, Tottenham made sure of their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory at the Signal Iduna Park, winning the tie 4-0 on aggregate.

Having weathered a first-half storm by the visitors, it took just three second half minutes for Spurs to score a crucial away goal, which came from their talisman Harry Kane.

The striker latched onto Moussa Sissoko's pass, before clinically finishing beyond Roman Burki in what was his first chance of the game, and what proved to be a landmark goal for the England man.

As recorded by Opta, the goal was Kane's 24th in Europe, making him the Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer in European football, having been level with Jermain Defoe on 23 prior to the game.

2️⃣4️⃣ goals

4️⃣6️⃣ games



Harry Kane is now Tottenham's outright top scorer in European competition...



His 1️⃣4️⃣ #ChampionsLeague goals bring him level with Ronaldo 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/3pdNWK5kRm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2019

At the age of 25, it's safe to say that Kane could set an insurmountable record the longer he stays at the club, with Spurs having at least two more games in this season's Champions League, having reached the quarter-final stage for the first time since the 2010/11 season.

Five of Kane's 23 goals this campaign have come in the Champions League, with his goals in this season's competition also taking him level with legendary striker Ronaldo with 14, highlighting the significance of Kane's goalscoring exploits in Europe.

One team that Kane and the rest of his Spurs teammates won't have to face in the quarter finals is Real Madrid, as last season's winners were eliminated from the competition by Ajax, who produced a stunning 4-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu to win the tie 5-3 on aggregate.