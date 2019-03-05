Marco Reus Insists Borussia Dortmund Can Pull Off the 'Impossible' Against Spurs in Champions League

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Marco Reus has insisted that Borussia Dortmund are more than capable of overcoming Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 fixture on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham blew away Dortmund in the first leg at Wembley, leading the tie 3-0 at the half way point. Dortmund's form has taken a dip since, with their most recent result being a disappointing defeat to Augsburg in the league, opening the door for Bayern Munich in the race for the Bundesliga title.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Reus, who only recently returned from injury to face Augsburg, is still confident that Dortmund can pull off a shock against Spurs.

"We're not happy with our results at the moment," he said at a pre-match press conference, as per the Bundesliga website.

"It's important to stay positive and to stop making mistakes. We need to come out of this situation stronger as a team.


"We've already had several games at home where we've made history. We're capable of the impossible.

"We know we can always score goals," he added. "But it'll be important to cut out the mistakes at the back. Obviously we need to find the right balance between attack and defence, because if they score then it'll be very difficult. But we all believe we can do it."

Reus wasn't able to complete 90 minutes against Augsburg last Friday after being out for over three weeks, but he claimed that he is ready to play into extra-time on Tuesday if needed.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"I feel good. I knew I wouldn't be able to play 90 minutes against Augsburg after so long out. But if I need to play 120 minutes, I'm ready."

