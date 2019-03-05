Pep Guardiola Linked With Move to Juventus as Massimiliano Allegri's Replacement

Manchester City Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, as current coach Massimiliano Allegri appears to be moving closer to leaving the Serie A giants.

Juve look set to cruise to an eight consecutive league title, but Allegri is still keen to have one last shot at winning the Champions League - a trophy that has continually eluded him since he took the helm in Turin back in 2014. Regardless of the outcome in this season's competition, the 51-year-old is likely to leave the club in the summer, paving the way for a new manager.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

According to Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia, I Bianconeri consider Guardiola to be their 'dream' candidate, and claim that the City boss' brother Pere - who is also his agent - was spotted in Turin and seen having lunch in Milan, which could suggest early discussions over a future deal for the Citizens' manager.





On the face of it, the unsubstantiated rumours really don't offer much enlightenment on Guardiola's future. Last year, the charismatic manager signed a new deal, extending his contract with the club until 2021. The club are still in the running to win a historic quadruple this season, and the Catalan coach appears to be revelling in Premier League management.

Certainly, there's a great possibility Juventus are indeed eager to bring in Guardiola - after all, which club wouldn't? (OK, maybe not Real Madrid). The 48-year-old has won multiple titles across three different leagues, and, perhaps most importantly, has led a side to Champions League glory on two occasions.

From Guardiola's perspective, there might well be an ambition to try his hand at management in a new division. With the Bundesliga, La Liga and the Premier League already ticked off the bucket list, just Serie A remains in the four most respected European divisions. Should he pull off the aforementioned quadruple with City, then he just might decide to move on to a new challenge.