Sol Bamba Ruled Out for the Remainder of Cardiff's Season After Rupturing ACL Against Wolves

Cardiff City have confirmed that Sol Bamba will miss the rest of the season after the defender ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Wolves on Saturday.

Bamba has been an ever-present at the back for Cardiff so far this season, missing just one Premier League fixture all season. He was stretchered off just before half-time during Cardiff's recent defeat against Wolves after he clashed with Adama Traore.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Cardiff have now confirmed on their website that Bamba has ruptured his ACL, and will require an operation.

The club also released a statement from manager Neil Warnonck which read: "Unfortunately our biggest fears have been confirmed regarding the injury Sol suffered at Wolves on Saturday.

"Scans have shown that Sol has ruptured his ACL; he will have an operation on Wednesday and therefore miss the rest of the season. It is a major blow to the squad but I know all of our supporters will join me in wishing him the very best during his recovery."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Warnock had previously expressed concern over Bamba in the immediate aftermath of the defeat to Wolves and claimed that the injury could prove to be 'season-defining' for the Bluebirds.

"We honestly don't know the full extent but I would imagine the way things are going, it would be season-defining. You can't tell with things like that until they've settled down with swelling." he said, as per Wales Online.

"He's had a rip on his thigh which should had kept him out for six weeks, so you never know with Sol - he might be alright for next weekend."

Cardiff's battle to stay up without Bamba begins on Saturday when they welcome West Ham to the Cardiff City Stadium.