Tiemoue Bakayoko Reiterates Desire to Remain With AC Milan After Impressive Season in Italy

Chelsea loanee Timeoue Bakayoko has reiterated his desire to remain with AC Milan next season, revealing that he wants to play in the Champions League for I Rossoneri.

Bakayoko endured a difficult debut season with Chelsea after making the £40m switch from Monaco and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Milan at the start of the 2018/19 campaign. His poor form continued in the Italian capital, but in recent months his fortunes appeared to have changed and he has gone on to become an integral part of Milan's push for a top four finish in Serie A.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In an interview with France Football, Bakayoko expressed how happy he currently is at Milan and claimed that he wants to be at the club when they return to the Champions League.

"I'm having a good season, I'm very grateful to Milan, I'm very happy here, although at first I was very criticised. But it's normal, they expected more, there is no problem. When I think of my future, it is the total blur, I can not empty my head.





"I'm doing everything to qualify for the Champions League. It's been five years since the Milan fans no longer hear the anthem of the Champions League and I want to be there the next time it sounds in San Siro. It's a little carrot and stick."

The French midfielder also discussed his ill-fated season with Chelsea and claimed that, although it certainly didn't go to plan, he is now a better player because of his experience in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I'm the first to say that it did not go the way I wanted. If I have this performance today, it is also thanks to my experience in London. Today, I can say that I am a better player than in Monaco."