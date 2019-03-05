Tiemoue Bakayoko Reiterates Desire to Remain With AC Milan After Impressive Season in Italy

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Chelsea loanee Timeoue Bakayoko has reiterated his desire to remain with AC Milan next season, revealing that he wants to play in the Champions League for I Rossoneri.

Bakayoko endured a difficult debut season with Chelsea after making the £40m switch from Monaco and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Milan at the start of the 2018/19 campaign. His poor form continued in the Italian capital, but in recent months his fortunes appeared to have changed and he has gone on to become an integral part of Milan's push for a top four finish in Serie A.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In an interview with France Football, Bakayoko expressed how happy he currently is at Milan and claimed that he wants to be at the club when they return to the Champions League. 

"I'm having a good season, I'm very grateful to Milan, I'm very happy here, although at first I was very criticised. But it's normal, they expected more, there is no problem. When I think of my future, it is the total blur, I can not empty my head.


"I'm doing everything to qualify for the Champions League. It's been five years since the Milan fans no longer hear the anthem of the Champions League and I want to be there the next time it sounds in San Siro. It's a little carrot and stick."

The French midfielder also discussed his ill-fated season with Chelsea and claimed that, although it certainly didn't go to plan, he is now a better player because of his experience in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I'm the first to say that it did not go the way I wanted. If I have this performance today, it is also thanks to my experience in London. Today, I can say that I am a better player than in Monaco."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message