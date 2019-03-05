West Ham's Declan Rice Set for England Call-Up This Month After Switching Allegiance From Ireland

West Ham United starlet Declan Rice looks set to be called up to the England squad this month for the Three Lions' Euro 2020 qualification matches, after successfully switching his allegiance from the Republic of Ireland.

Last month, the promising midfielder announced his intentions to represent England at senior level, despite already having three caps for the ROI. However, because none of the appearances were in a competitive match, Rice was deemed eligible to change nations - a decision ratified by FIFA earlier this week.

According to the Daily Telegraph, England boss Gareth Southgate will reward Rice for his bold decision and reward him with a call-up next week, ahead of the side's qualification matches against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. Rice has flourished in the Premier League for the Hammers this season, playing an integral role in their push for Europa League qualification.

The report also claims that Southgate could offer a recall to Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who has come on leaps and bounds under new manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, and scored a stunning free-kick in Saturday's narrow 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old has one cap to date, picked up in a friendly match against Germany.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Burnley's rejuvenated goalkeeper Tom Heaton is hotly tipped for selection after bouncing back from an injury hit 2017/18 campaign in spectacular style, while there's also a chance of left field call-ups in the shape of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Cody, and Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have both been star players for their respective sides this season.

