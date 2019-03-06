Bayern Looking to Extend Robert Lewandowski's Contract Despite Ongoing Pursuit of Timo Werner

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Bayern Munich are set to extend striker Robert Lewandowski's current deal, but will still look to sign RB Leipzig's Timo Werner this summer. 

Lewandowski looked to be heading out from Bavaria last summer after his relations with the club soured amid a series of failed moves to Real Madrid - but that appears to be water under the bridge now.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

According to Sport Bild, the Polish striker is set to sign a premature contract extension on his current deal, which already lasts until June 2021, as a way of signalling his newfound commitment to the club. 

The 30-year-old has scored 27 goals in 33 games across all competitions in 2018/19, and is the joint top scorer in the Bundesliga this season alongside Luka Jovic, as well as the outright best scorer in the Champions League with eight goals, two ahead of Lionel Messi and Dusan Tadic in joint-second with six.

Despite this excellent form, and the subsequent contract extension it looks set to land him, FC Hollywood are not likely to now back away from their next marquee signing, with the hunt for Timo Werner very much still on. 

The 23-year-old's current contract with Leipzig is set to expire in June 2020, but, as quoted by Bild, sporting director and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is adamant that the German will not be stolen from their grasp in the way that others have before.

"A case like Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski will not not happen between us and Timo Werner and Bayern," Rangnick explained. "This option does not exist. Timo and his agent know this."

But, in response, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had some choice words for the Bundesliga outsiders: "I would give Lawn-Ball (Rasenball)— that’s what they’re called after all, I think — the advice to not go about their roster affairs so offensively. 

"Because sometimes you get it wrong. I have a lot of experience in this business. And when someone goes about their transfers so offensively, like Lawn-Ball, it’s not in their best interest."

