Borussia Dortmund Defender Linked With Move to Join Former Boss Jan Siewert at Huddersfield

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Borussia Dortmund II defender Herbert Bockhorn has been linked with a move to join up with former boss Jan Siewert at Huddersfield Town.

The Ugandan-born right back has made 18 appearances in the Regionalliga West for Dortmund’s second team, scoring two goals and claiming two assists.



According to Reviersport (via Examiner Live), Stiewert is interested in bringing Bockhorn to Huddersfield despite the defender being contracted to the German giants until 2021.

Bob Leverone/GettyImages

The 24 year-old joined Dortmund from SC Weidenbrück in 2016, but has yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team. Bockhorn’s youth career saw him progress from amateur side TSV Meldorf before growing through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen.

Bockhorn currently hold German citizenship but has attracted the attention of the Ugandan national side, and he has been included in the country’s provisional 46-man squad for the African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Tanzania.

“We are in the process of frantically securing for him dual citizenship because he currently holds Germany citizenship. The coach wants him to play the game against Tanzania on 24th March in Dar es Salaam,” said Sebastian Desabre, coach of the Ugandan national side.

The Terrier's are on the brink of relegation to the Championship as they sit bottom of the Premier League, 13 points from safety. Siewert will no doubt be looking ahead to building a squad ready for second tier football should they fail to stay up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message