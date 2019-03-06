Manchester United Players Go Crazy & Post Celebratory Videos on Social Media After PSG Miracle

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Manchester United did it.

No team had ever, in the history of the Champions League, qualified from a knockout tie after losing the first leg by two or more goals. But Manchester United, on Wednesday night in Paris, became the first.

Despite ten injuries, despite Paul Pogba's suspension, despite five teenagers in the travelling squad to face French champions PSG in the last 16, and despite knowing they were trailing 2-0 when the match kicked off - Manchester United did it. It truly has been one of those magical nights, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils have made it through to the last eight.

It all seemed so far off just a few months ago - there sat a squad of players lacking in belief, scared to express themselves, criticised for their use of social media by former manager Jose Mourinho. 

But on Wednesday evening, a section of United's senior players couldn't control themselves - and they celebrated Marcus Rashford's injury time penalty in style from wherever they sat (stood, paced, whatever) watching the game. And they shared their joy with us on social media.


Here's the best of the reactions from the players...first from the dressing room.

Paul Pogba, who interrupted Romelu Lukaku and Rashford's post match interview, celebrated with Patrice Evra in the stands....

Alexis Sanchez, out for the better part of two months, only there for the money, they say, watched the action with his dogs. Obviously.

Anthony Martial, who United fans will be hoping will be back for the weekend's trip to Arsenal, looked overjoyed that he'd be getting another crack at the Champions League....

Nemanja Matic too, celebrated with his kids.

View this post on Instagram

🔥🔥👊🏻👊🏻⚽️⚽️⚽️

A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on

And then, Jesse Lingard was obviously on hand to take the celebrations one step further, in the only way he could. First for Lukaku's opener...

For Rashford's (or Beans') decisive goal...

And for the full time whistle.

What a night for Manchester United. 

And oh go on then, have this picture of three absolute legends for good measure.

