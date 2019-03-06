Newcastle United Confirm Peter Beardsley Has Been Removed as Under-23 Manager

March 06, 2019

Newcastle United have announced that Under-23 manager Peter Beardsley is no longer working at the club following allegations of racism and bullying.

Beardsley had been suspended for over a year pending the outcome of an investigation, although his lawyers remained in contact with the club to negotiate the terms of his departure.

It was previously suggested that once a deal will be agreed between the manager and the club, Beardsley's departure would be officially confirmed, and it appears both sides have reached an agreement.

"Newcastle United can confirm that Peter Beardsley is no longer employed by the club," reads a statement on the club's official website. "We are grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

An independent appeal found that Beardsley had been 'generally unfair' to youth player Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, who has since left the club to join Scunthorpe United, while a number of academy players also made allegations against the former Under-23 manager.

First team manager Rafa Benitez has been barred from talking about Beardsley's case in recent months following comments he made back in August, where the Spaniard insisted that he wanted things to be sorted out as quickly as possible.

There has also been frustration from players who have made allegations, many of whom are no longer at the club, that both the Premier League and Football Association have been idle throughout the investigation.

