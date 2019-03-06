PSG will look to finish off Manchester United when they meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 6, in Paris.

PSG took a commanding lead by winning 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg behind goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe. The French league leaders have won seven straight and have not lost at home since Jan. 9 against Guingamp. PSG will still be without Neymar, who is aiming for a return later in the season, and could be missing Edinson Cavani as well–not that that hampered PSG in the opening leg.

An injury-hit Manchester United has work to do in order to overturn the deficit and keep PSG from making the gap even wider, and it will have to do so without Paul Pogba, after the influential midfielder was sent off in the later moments of the first matchup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, UniMas, Univision Deportes.

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

