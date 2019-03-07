Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick OFf Time & Team News

Bayern Munich will host Wolfsburg this weekend in a must win clash for FC Hollywood.

Bayern have been chasing Dortmund since the beginning of the season, and at one point it seemed like there was no way back for the Bavarians. Bayern crushed Monchengladbach 5-1 their last time out to bring themselves level on points with Dortmund for the first time since September.

The match against Wolfsburg may well end up being a defining match in the Bundesliga title race.

Here is 90min's preview of the Bundesliga clash at the Allianz.

Where to Watch

When Is Kickoff? Saturday 09 March What Time Is Kickoff? 14:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Arena TV Channel/Live Stream Bet365 Referee TBC

Team News

Bayern will be without Kingsley Coman, David Alaba, and Corentin Tolisso for the match against Wolfsburg. Tolisso is still recovering from a cruciate rupture that has kept him out since September, while Coman and Alaba are nursing injuries sustained in the last few weeks.

Wolfsburg will be missing a handful of players as well with Ismail Azzaoui, Ignacio Camacho, Sebastian Jung, and Daniel Ginczek all out of the match with separate knocks. Despite the injuries piling up for Wolfsburg, the squad have been in fine form of late avoiding losses in their previous four matches.

Robert Lewandowski has been named Bundesliga Man of the Matchday. pic.twitter.com/pWOZpUaqwp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 3, 2019

Robert Lewandowski has a fantastic goal-scoring record against Wolfsburg in his career, netting more times (19) against Die Wolfe than any other team in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski will have to get past in-form American defender John Brooks if he is to add to his impressive tally against the club. The Polish striker is also level with former teammate Claudio Pizzaro with 195 Bundesliga goals by a non-German player, the highest tally by a non-German in the league.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Rafinha; Martinez, Thiago, Muller, Rodriguez, Gnabry; Lewandowski Wolfsburg Casteels; William, Knoche, Brooks, Roussillon; Gerhardt, Guilavogui, Arnold, Mehmedi; Klaus, Weghorst

Head to Head Record

Bayern have handled Wolfsburg in most of the matches between the two sides. The Bavarians have won 38 of the 50 matches, drawing eight, and losing four.

RONNY HARTMANN/GettyImages

Wolfsburg's last win against Bayern came in the 2014/15 season when they won 4-1 at the Volkswagen Stadium. Wolfsburg have never won a competitive match at the Allianz Arena in their 22 years in the top flight of German football.

Recent Form

Bayern have not lost a match since the beginning of February when they were beaten 3-1 by Bayer Leverkusen. The impressive record of one loss in their previous 17 matches is the best run of form that the club from Munich have put together this campaign.

Their opposition have also been in solid form, are unbeaten in their last five league games. Wolfsburg's last loss came at the hands of RB Leipzig in the third round of the DFB Cup on 06 February.

Here's how each team have fared in their previous five matches.

Bayern Munich Wolfsburg Monchengladbach 1-5 Bayern (02/03) Wolfsburg 1-1 Werder Bremen (03/03) Bayern 1-0 Hertha Berlin (23/02) Monchengladbach 0-3 Wolfsburg (23/02) Liverpool 0-0 Bayern (19/02) Wolfsburg 3-0 Mainz (16/02) Augsburg 2-3 Bayern (15/02) SC Freiburg 3-3 Wolfsburg (09/02) Bayern 3-1 (09/02) RB Leipzig 1-0 Wolfsburg (06/02)

Prediction

Both squads have been in fine form and will be looking to take all three points on Saturday afternoon. Wolfsburg are looking to jump into the top six and qualify for Europe, while Bayern will be keen on taking the top spot in the table for the first time since the beginning of the campaign.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Der FCB have been too clinical in recent matches and will be expected to win the match at home. Lewandowski always has goals on his mind and will be looking to add to his impressive tally against Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Bayern 3-0 Wolfsburg