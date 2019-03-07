Chad Johnson Signs Contract With Amateur Soccer Team Boca Raton FC

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Chad Johnson may be a good few years removed from playing NFL football, but his not done with a life of wearing cleats quite yet.

No, the man formerly known as Ochocinco is lacing them up once again. But he's not joining the AAF or the XFL-- he's joining up with amateur soccer club Boca Raton FC.

View this post on Instagram

@bocaratonfc ⚽️

A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) on

Johnson, a South Florida native and noted soccer enthusiast, is keeping things local and giving this humble team, which competes in the fifth-tier United Premier Soccer League, the kind of thrill they're not so used to.

There's only one 85.

Ochocinco is no novice on the pitch, having been given a trial with MLS side Sporting Kansas City back in 2011 and later appearing in a game with their reserve squad. He actually had a brief foray with Boca Raton FC last year, but he's properly back now.

