Roma Fires Manager Eusebio Di Franceso After Champions League Exit

Roma was ousted by Porto in the round of 16 after an extra-time battle that was settled by a VAR-given penalty.

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

AS Roma have sacked manager Eusebio Di Francesco following the club's disappointing last 16 exit to FC Porto in the Champions League. 

Di Franceso arrived in Rome in 2017, following stints at Pescara, Lecce and Sassuolo, and presided over the club's memorable trip to the semi finals of the 2017/18 Champions League as well as a third-placed finish in Serie A.

But with the club currently occupying the fifth spot in the league following the embarrassing 3-0 derby defeat to Lazio, and now out of Europe, Di Francesco's time was up.

In an official statement on the club's website, it was revealed: "AS Roma announced today that head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has left the club with immediate effect.

"The club would like to thank Eusebio for his work during his time at AS Roma and wish him success in the future.

"Di Francesco, who won the Scudetto with the Giallorossi as a player in 2001, returned to Rome as first-team coach in the summer of 2017."

Speaking upon the announcement, club president Jim Pallotta declared: “On behalf of myself and everyone at AS Roma, I’d like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment.

"Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club’s needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future."

They ended the statement by proclaiming: "Di Francesco will be best remembered by fans for leading Roma’s 2017-18 Champions League campaign, the furthest the club had gone in the tournament since 1984, and for plotting the incredible 3-0 comeback against Barcelona to reach the semifinals."

