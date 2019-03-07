Huddersfield vs Bournemouth Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Huddersfield Town will be looking to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season as they host Bournemouth at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The league's bottom club look certain for relegation this term but will be desperate to give their fans something to savour as they take on 12th placed Bournemouth who have not tasted victory in their last five outings.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Eddie Howe's men have struggled for consistency this season but will see the weekend's fixture as a prime opportunity to bring an end to their torrid run of form that hasn't seen them win since the end of January.





For Jan Siewert's side, the remainder of the campaign will be focused on building for the next season in the second tier, as it appears highly unlikely the Yorkshire outfit will make up the 13 points required to claw themselves out of the bottom three.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 9 March What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? John Smith's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

Siewert is waiting on the extent of the knock sustained to Jonathan Hogg in the club's recent loss to Brighton, with the midfielder set to take a late fitness test ahead of the clash.

Tommy Smith was sent off for the Terriers against Newcastle , so he will miss out through suspension. Adama Diakhaby is out with a hamstring strain, while Isaac Mbenza probably won't recover from a calf injury in time for the match.





Howe will be desperate to see Callum Wilson return for his side, after the England striker was forced to miss six weeks with a hamstring problem, joining a number of key players who will be missing for Saturday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Simon Francis is out for the season while Steve Cook, Junior Stanislas, Lewis Cook and Dominic Solanke are all likely to play no part in west Yorkshire.

Predicted Lineups

Huddersfield Lossl; Bacuna, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Billing, Hogg, Mooy; Pritchard; Grant, Mounie. Bournemouth Boruc; Daniels, Ake, Mepham, Simpson, Clyne, Fraser, Surman, Brooks, Smith, King

Head to Head Record

The last three league meetings between Huddersfield and Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium have produced a total of 15 goals, with the Terriers winning 5-1 in 2013, losing 4-0 in 2014 and winning 4-1 in 2018. In fact, Huddersfield's 4-1 win in 2018 was the last time the club scored more than one goal at home in a Premier League match.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

On each occasion these sides have met in the Premier League, the home team has emerged victorious, while Wilson has scored six goals in five league appearances for the Cherries against Huddersfield, including four in three league matches.

When the sides met back in December for the reverse fixture , Howe's men ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals inside the first 22 minutes from Ryan Fraser and Wilson, with Terence Kongolo replying for the visitors.

Recent Form

Huddersfield sparked hopes of a miraculous escape from relegation when they beat Wolves at home two weeks ago, however any incredibly faint hopes of a recovery were extinguished after their 1-0 loss to Brighton last time out.

Should Siewert's men emerge victorious on Saturday they will have recorded back-to-back home victories for the first time this campaign, however relegation to the Championship remains something of a foregone conclusion.

The visitors are struggling with injuries at the present time, something that may have an effect on their form heading into the match at the John Smith's Stadium.

Howe's men have lost four of their last five matches and will be desperate to end their barren run against their doomed opponents. Their only point in the last five fixtures came against Wolves, where Joshua King missed a late penalty to hand his side three points.

Huddersfield Bournemouth Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield (2/3) Bournemouth 0-1 Man City (2/3) Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves (26/2) Arsenal 5-1 Bournemouth (27/2) Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield (23/2) Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (23/2) Huddersfield 1-2 Arsenal (9/2) Liverpool 3-0 Bourenmouth (9/2) Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield (2/2) Cardiff 2-0 Bournemouth (2/2)

Prediction

With both teams unlikely to stray too far from their current positions in the league, Saturday should be a game where both sides go all out for three points. Huddersfield are all but relegated but will want to put on a strong showing for their dedicated home support, while Bournemouth will look to end a miserable run and try to rediscover that winning feeling again.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Howe will look to play a strong and attacking lineup to get goals and bring confidence back into the squad, as Siewert will look to secure successive home wins in front of the Terriers' faithful.

An injury ravaged Bournemouth defence could provide the hosts with chances to score a goal or two, something that has been few and far between this season. However, their own defence is hardly much better and the visitor's superior attacking force should see this one out.

Prediction: Huddersfield 2-3 Bournemouth