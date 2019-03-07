Man Utd Fan Has Emergency Surgery in Paris After Being Stabbed Following Champions League Game

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

A Manchester United fan has had emergency surgery in Paris after being stabbed in the chest in a taxi following the Champions League match on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old was travelling back to the city centre with three other fans following the game when the driver took objection to them signing songs celebrating United's late victory.

According to Sky Sports, the driver pulled over to force them out of his taxi before pulling out a knife and threatening the female passenger of the group. The victim tried to protect her, but the driver turned the knife towards him and stabbed him in the chest.

He was left on the pavement when one of the group managed to get the attention of a nearby driver, as he was then taken straight to the High Dependency Unit at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou and underwent surgery on Thursday afternoon to remove blood on his lung.

Sky Sports say they have also been told that French Police arrested a suspect at lunchtime on Thursday in connection with the attack, but that the weapon itself is yet to be found.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

United qualified for the quarter finals after two goals from Romelu Lukaku either side of Juan Bernat's leveller, before Marcus Rashford netted a late penalty.

