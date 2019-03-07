Niko Kovač Speaks Out in Defence of Players After Joachim Löw Indefinitely Drops Bayern Munich Trio

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has spoken out in defence of three of his key players, all of whom were indefinitely dropped from the Germany national team by Joachim Löw earlier in the week.

The 59-year-old made the bold decision on Tuesday, ahead of his side's opening Euro 2020 qualification matches against Serbia and the Netherlands later in the month. Germany were humiliated by a group stage exit in the 2018 World Cup, and were also relegated from the A tier in the inaugural UEFA Nations League competition last year.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Discussing Löw's decision to exclude Thomas Müller, Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels from the squad, via the club's official Twitter page, Kovač said: "I know my players were disappointed, just because of finality. To be thrown on the scrapheap at 29 and 30, respectively, is not right."


The 47-year-old's comments come after the club themselves questioned the timing of Löw's decision, and both Müller and Boateng issued statements calling into question the veteran coach's decision. Löw has said he's looking to build towards the future, and is looking to take a fresh approach with new players in a bid to turn around the side's poor run of form.

Of course, if the former Austria Wien boss leaves his post this summer in pursuit of a new challenge  - Real Madrid are thought to be rather keen on acquiring his services - then the trio of Bayern stars could find themselves back in mix. It will be fascinating to see how they cope without the three players, and whether they can regain their formidable reputation.

Meanwhile, Die Roten have been dealt a blow ahead of their Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Liverpool next week, after Arjen Robben limped out of a training session with a calf injury. The veteran winger had only recently recovered from fitness issues, and will be sorely missed by his side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message