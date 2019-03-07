Salomon Rondon Price Tag Could Skyrocket if West Brom Secure Promotion This Season

Newcastle loanee Salomon Rondon will be available this summer for his buyout clause of £16.5m transfer fee, unless West Bromwich Albion succeed in their bid for Premier League promotion.

Rondon has been one of the best performers for Newcastle over the course of the 2018/19 campaign, helping the Magpies gain some distance from the relegation zone with seven goals and four assists from 23 league appearances.

The Venezuelan striker is currently on track to score double figures for the third time in four years, and Newcastle has made no secret of their interest in seeing him remain at St James' Park beyond his loan spell.





As reported by Birmingham Live, Rondon has adjusted well to life on Tyneside and would be willing to stay at the club, and if West Bromwich fail to earn promotion at the end of the season they could end up parting with the striker for a bargain price.





Rondon has a release clause in his contract that will allow any club to sign him for only £16.5m. However, that fee will increase dramatically in the event of the Baggies' promotion, making it harder for the notoriously thrifty Magpies to secure a deal.

Speaking on his future earlier this week, the former Malaga forward admitted that his choice would be to stay in Newcastle '100%'.

West Brom currently sit firmly in fourth place with 11 games to go, seven points behind second placed Leeds United and automatic promotion, meaning that as things stand they will have to brave the playoffs to earn a ticket to the Premier League.

Another factor that could swing the transfer in Newcastle's direction is the future of Dwight Gayle, who went out on loan to the Hawthorns as part of the deal for Rondon and has duly impressed, scoring 16 goals in the Championship.

A future deal involving both players could see both loan deals become permanent, however it remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley will stray from his policy of only signing young players, with Rondon set to turn 30 in September.

With Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez's future at the club unclear, and Ashley's attempts to sell the club so far drawing a blank, Toons fans will likely have to wait until the end of the season to see if their star striker will remain at St James' Park.