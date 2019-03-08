Juventus vs. Udinese Live Stream, Time: How to Watch Serie A

How to watch Juventus vs. Udinese in Serie A on Friday, March 8.

By Jenna West
March 08, 2019

Juventus will host Udinese at Allianz Stadium on Friday, March 8.

The Serie A matchup is considered to be light work for Juventus ahead of its Champions League second-leg clash with Atletico Madrid next Tuesday. Juventus sits first in the Serie A table and is coming off of a 2–1 win over Napoli from last weekend, remaining unbeaten in league play.

Udinese has won its last two matches, giving the club a little momentum and some security above the relegation zone. Davide Nicola's side is 15th in the table with 25 points.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

