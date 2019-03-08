Juventus will host Udinese at Allianz Stadium on Friday, March 8.

The Serie A matchup is considered to be light work for Juventus ahead of its Champions League second-leg clash with Atletico Madrid next Tuesday. Juventus sits first in the Serie A table and is coming off of a 2–1 win over Napoli from last weekend, remaining unbeaten in league play.

Udinese has won its last two matches, giving the club a little momentum and some security above the relegation zone. Davide Nicola's side is 15th in the table with 25 points.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

