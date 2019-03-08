Marcelo 'Agrees Terms' With Juventus After Falling Out of Favour at Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus ahead of a summer exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Under Santiago Solari, Marcelo has lost his place in the Real first team, with 22-year-old Sergio Reguilon starting the majority of the side's games in recent weeks.

Since falling out of favour, Marcelo has been heavily linked with a move away from the club and, according to La Stampa (via AS), the Brazilian has agreed a €12m-a-year deal with Juventus, as he eyes a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian has started just 12 La Liga matches this season and is regularly an unused substitute, including in recent defeats to Barcelona. His lack of game time has also seen Marcelo lose his place in Tite's Brazil squad, and the 30-year-old is said to have demanded a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Real's season has been an incredibly disappointing one. Los Blancos spectacularly crashed out of the Champions League with a humiliating 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Ajax, and rivals Barcelona also secured a 3-0 win at the Bernabeu to eliminate Real from the Copa del Rey.

If Marcelo's transfer to Juve is true, I think it's pretty underwhelming on their part. He hasn't been great this season, to say the very least, and Reguilon has overtaken him. There's not a chance that he will displace Sandro, imo. — Ryan Plant (@ryanplant1998) March 8, 2019

Solari's side currently sit 12 points behind rivals Barcelona in the league table, and they face the possibility of ending the season with no silverware.

Marcelo began the campaign as former boss Julen Lopetegui's preferred left-back, but struggled with injuries and a loss of form as the Spaniard was relieved of his duties just ten games into the season.

Solari was forced to utilise Reguilon once he arrived, and the 22-year-old has consistently impressed. Many fans have been ecstatic with Reguilon's emergence, preferring him to an out-of-form Marcelo.

When at his best, Marcelo is widely regarded as one of the world's top full-backs. He is a solid defender, but his attacking capabilities make him a real threat on the left side of the pitch. Marcelo's pace and dribbling have proven to be problematic for countless defenders in the past, and but remains to be seen where he will be showcasing those skills next season.