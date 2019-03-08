Marcelo 'Agrees Terms' With Juventus After Falling Out of Favour at Real Madrid

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus ahead of a summer exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Under Santiago Solari, Marcelo has lost his place in the Real first team, with 22-year-old Sergio Reguilon starting the majority of the side's games in recent weeks.

Since falling out of favour, Marcelo has been heavily linked with a move away from the club and, according to La Stampa (via AS), the Brazilian has agreed a €12m-a-year deal with Juventus, as he eyes a reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian has started just 12 La Liga matches this season and is regularly an unused substitute, including in recent defeats to Barcelona. His lack of game time has also seen Marcelo lose his place in Tite's Brazil squad, and the 30-year-old is said to have demanded a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Real's season has been an incredibly disappointing one. Los Blancos spectacularly crashed out of the Champions League with a humiliating 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Ajax, and rivals Barcelona also secured a 3-0 win at the Bernabeu to eliminate Real from the Copa del Rey.

Solari's side currently sit 12 points behind rivals Barcelona in the league table, and they face the possibility of ending the season with no silverware.

Marcelo began the campaign as former boss Julen Lopetegui's preferred left-back, but struggled with injuries and a loss of form as the Spaniard was relieved of his duties just ten games into the season.

Solari was forced to utilise Reguilon once he arrived, and the 22-year-old has consistently impressed. Many fans have been ecstatic with Reguilon's emergence, preferring him to an out-of-form Marcelo.

When at his best, Marcelo is widely regarded as one of the world's top full-backs. He is a solid defender, but his attacking capabilities make him a real threat on the left side of the pitch. Marcelo's pace and dribbling have proven to be problematic for countless defenders in the past, and but remains to be seen where he will be showcasing those skills next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message