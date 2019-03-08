Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Shock Towards 'Exaggerated' Two-Match Ban After Mike Dean Confrontation

March 08, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he was left dumbfounded by the FA's decision to hand him a two-match touchline ban following his confrontation with referee Mike Dean.

Following February's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley, an incensed Pochettino clashed with Dean, but the Argentine later apologised for the incident and admitted he should not have acted in such a manner.

When asked about the punishment, which also includes a £10,000 fine, Pochettino admitted he felt the touchline ban was unfair. He is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: “I was in shock. It was before the [Borussia Dortmund] game, and you can appreciate that I was so sad because I didn’t change. 

"I was in a tracksuit on the touchline, I didn’t put [on] the suit and tie because I was so sad when I received the news.

“It’s like my mind was gone because you feel so bad. Because when you deserve to be banned, of course. But this, I think it’s not very proportionate, it’s exaggerated.

“We are waiting since Wednesday for a letter from the FA. I am so curious to see why they decided to do what they do. Two-game ban for me is completely unfair. It’s unbelievable.”

Pochettino will miss his side's next two Premier League matches - away trips to both Southampton and Liverpool - with his assistant Jesus Perez set to lead the side from the dugout.

The Argentine revealed he is confident Perez will perform well, adding: “I trust in him and his decisions. We can communicate. I’m allowed to go to the changing room and everything; I’m just not allowed to be sitting on the bench. It’s so strange.


“I’m going to behave. You know during the game how I am on the touchline, I am so relaxed. I’m not going to change because I am in the stand. I try to be focused on what is going on in the game, to help the team with our decisions.”

