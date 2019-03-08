Southampton vs Tottenham: Ralph Hasenhüttl's Best Available Saints Lineup

Southampton welcome Tottenham to St. Mary's on Saturday afternoon as they continue their fight for Premier League survival.

Saints fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat at Manchester United last weekend, yet remain marginally above the relegation zone. Two points and a single place currently separate them from Cardiff City in 18th position, though they will hope to increase this margin with a result against Spurs.

Here's a look at the players Ralph Hasenhüttl could field for the visit of the North Londoners.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Angus Gunn (GK) - The Englishman has found himself in favour at St. Mary's of late, replacing Alex McCarthy between the sticks. Despite his inexperience at the top level, Gunn has not looked out of place and cannot be faulted for any of the three exquisite goals he conceded at Old Trafford.

Yan Valery (RWB) - The Frenchman's rocket nearly lifted the roof off of David de Gea's net last weekend. He has been immaculate since replacing Cedric Soares in the Saints lineup and looks set to be rewarded for his performances with a new contract at the club.

Jan Bednarek (RCB) - The Pole has been steady since moving from Lech Poznań, securing his place in Hasenhüttl's first choice lineup. He will have his hands full given Spurs' array of attacking talent.

Jannik Vestergaard (CB) - Vestergaard is an imposing figure in this Southampton defence, using his tall frame to good effect to dominate aerial battles. He is not the quickest around, but having four teammates in defence covers this shortcoming.

Maya Yoshida (LCB) - As one of Southampton's longest serving players, Yoshida has endlessly proved his dependability. The Japanese international rarely puts a foot wrong, offering both composure and a high work-rate.

Ryan Bertrand (LWB) - Last time out Bertrand came face-to-face with a rival for the England left-back spot in Luke Shaw. He did his prospects no harm during the encounter, providing plenty of pace and width for his side. He will hope to bring similar qualities to the field against Spurs, with fellow contender Danny Rose likely to line up for the opposition.

2. Midfielders

Pierre Hojbjerg (CM) - The Dane was solid during the loss at Old Trafford, helping his side to gain a foothold in the match. He and his fellow midfielders held firm throughout the contest as United were reduced to taking shots from distance; unfortunately for the visitors, the Red Devils were deadly from range.

Oriel Romeu (CDM) - Like Hojbjerg, the Spaniard showed endeavour and discipline last weekend. His defensive qualities have been vital in shoring up what had previously been a porous Southampton team. He will need to bring these qualities when Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son come to town.

James Ward-Prowse (CM) - Hasenhüttl brought the academy product back into the Saints side following Mark Hughes' dismissal. He has been rewarded handsomely as Ward-Prowse has consistently demonstrated his dead-ball proficiency and calmness in possession.

3. Forwards

Nathan Redmond (ST) - The winger-turned-striker is a virtuoso talent and his unpredictability poses a sizeable threat for Spurs' defence. Davinson Sanchez, in particular, appeared apprehensive during the North London derby; Redmond will hope to take advantage of the Colombian's apparent lack of confidence.





Charlie Austin (ST) - With Danny Ings set to return from injury this could be Austin's last chance to impress his manager. He has been uncharacteristically wayward in front of goal this season and will need to improve if Southampton are to claim victory on Saturday.