Sweden Launch Retro adidas Kit Ahead of Women's World Cup With Unique Numbering

Sweden have officially launched their new adidas home kit ahead of the upcoming Women's World Cup, with the yellow jersey continuing the brand's current retro vibe, as well as paying homage to 48 Swedish female role models chosen by the players themselves.





The design of the shirt is reminiscent of the adidas shirts Sweden's national teams in the early to mid 1990s, a golden era for the country on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the numbers on the back feature the images of the current players and their nominated role models, with each individual digit a different collage of faces.

So far, the number eight has been left blank and fans can nominate their own female role model choices via the launch post on the national team's official Instagram account (@swewnt).

Among the inspirational figures are former Sweden player and coach Pia Sundhage, retired striker Hanna Ljungberg, golf legend Annika Sörenstam, international high jumper Emma Green, actress Alicia Vikander, singer songwriter Tove Lo and 17th century monarch Queen Kristina.

Sweden endured a somewhat disappointing World Cup last time out in 2015 and will be looking to improve on a last 16 exit when they arrive in France this summer.

Currently ninth in the FIFA World Rankings, they are the fifth best European side going to the finals and will hope to secure comfortable progress to the knockout rounds after being drawn into a group alongside the United States, Chile and Thailand.

After that a last 16 knockout tie against New Zealand, Netherlands or Canada potentially awaits.