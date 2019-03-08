Virgil van Dijk Claims Liverpool 'Deserve' Trophies as He Outlines Desire to Win the Premier League

March 08, 2019

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said the club will 'fight until the end' to win the Premier League this season, saying the club deserve to be winning trophies again. 

Historically one of the most successful clubs in the world, Liverpool's recent haul has been a point of embarrassment, with just one League Cup in 2012 their only major honour in the last decade. However, Jurgen Klopp's transformed side, featuring the colossal Van Dijk at the back, has been tipped to change that this season. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Reds are currently locked in one of the most captivating title races of recent times, with a single point separating them from leaders Manchester City, and the Dutchman says they will leave it all on the line as they attempt to see off Pep Guardiola's side.

"I have a feeling it will go to the wire," he told BBC. "We're going to give everything we have. They will probably too, and then we'll see if that's enough.

"My dream is to win trophies with Liverpool because Liverpool deserve trophies. We're close, still in the race, and we will fight until the end."

In addition to a gripping Premier League title race, the Reds are still in contention for a sixth Champions League ahead of next Wednesday's trip to Bayern Munich.

When asked to choose between a Premier League or Champions League medal at the end of the season, however, Van Dijk admitted that pipping City to the league would be that bit more special given the circumstances. 

"I can't choose, but I think Premier League would be something special," he added. "Especially this year because the race is so tight. It says a lot about our quality if we could do it.

"That's the unlucky bit for us that City have been fantastic throughout the whole season. But we have also been fantastic. I think that's something great for people who love football to see.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I want to achieve everything that's possible in football. I want to get everything out of myself and not have any regrets when I retire."

