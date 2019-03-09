Felipe Anderson Names the Hammers Legend He Hopes to Emulate at the London Stadium

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson was admitted that he hopes to emulate club legend Paolo Di Canio and become a 'star' for the Hammers. 

Anderson, 25, has settled well at the London Stadium since his club-record £35m move from SS Lazio in the summer with the Brazilian, who recently earned a recall to the national team, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in all competitions this campaign. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Like Anderson, Di Canio was another player who played for both West Ham and Lazio during his career, endearing himself to both sets of supporters due to his passion and skill, with the winger now hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Italian and do likewise.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Anderson said: "He [Di Canio] was a legend at Lazio and I know a lot about him.

"I saw him many times and know his importance there, and here. Now I am at West Ham I want to follow in his steps, play like him and earn a reputation like him. I hope I can do the same as him and be remembered as a star for both clubs."

Phil Cole/GettyImages

West Ham are currently ninth in the Premier League ahead of their trip to relegation-threatened Cardiff City, as Manuel Pellegrini's side hope to challenge for seventh place come the end of the campaign.

If they're to do so, then Anderson is likely to play a major role for them, with the Brazil international revealing he wants to do 'good things' for the club to repay the faith they showed in him in order to bring him to England.

He added: "I want to pay back the club for the opportunity they gave me and the love the supporters are giving to me. 

"I am happy with what I have done until now, but there are things I would like to improve. I would like to do more, there is always margin to grow and reduce mistakes, fix things to get things perfect.

"We had a tough situation at the beginning of the season because many players were new, but we are training better every week and I am sure we are going to do good things."

