Premier League Team News: Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Confirmed Lineups

Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last nine home meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W6 D2), going down 0-1 in October 2005 in the Championship.

Brighton are looking to do the league double over Crystal Palace for the first time since 1983-84 in the second tier.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last six home Premier League games (D2 L3). Indeed, the Eagles have won the lowest proportion of their points in home games in the competition this season (39% - 13/33).

Brighton are looking to secure consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since December, when they beat Huddersfield and Crystal Palace.

Brighton have lost five of their seven Premier League matches in London (W1 D1) – prior to this run, the Seagulls had lost just five of their previous 30 league matches in London.

There have been 25 goals scored in 14 Premier League games at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park (F10 A15), fewer than at any other ground in the competition this season.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has scored five goals in nine appearances against Brighton in all competitions – against no side has he scored more.

Brighton’s Glenn Murray has scored in each of his last three appearances against Crystal Palace in all competitions for the Seagulls.

🔢 Here it is, the Albion team to face @CPFC at Selhurst Park this afternoon...



🇷🇴 @FlorinAndone11 replaces @GM_83 up top!



📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/zcUpbzKLEM — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 9, 2019

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has won six matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions – against no side has he won more in his career (also six against Reading and Leeds United).

After a run of 13 Premier League games without a single goal or assist, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has been involved in six goals in his last six games in the competition (5 goals, 1 assist).

You can find out more information about this fixture here.