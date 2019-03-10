Jamaal Lascelles Set for Spell on the Sidelines After Knee Injury in Newcastle's Win Over Everton

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Newcastle have received a major blow as Jamaal Lascelles is reported to have suffered a knee injury during Newcastle's dramatic 3-2 win against Everton on Saturday.

The Magpies skipper was replaced at half-time to the bemusement of many Newcastle fans, but it has now been revealed that a knee injury forced Rafa Benitez to replace Lascelles before the second half.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The English defender was replaced by Paul Dummett at half-time as Newcastle fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and take all three points against Everton, leaving the Mapies six points clear of the relegation zone.

According to the Chronicle Live it remains unclear how long the injury will keep Lascelles sidelined, and he will be a huge miss in a defence that has kept nine clean sheets so far this season.

Speaking after the match, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said on Lascelles: "He was complaining about his knee and he couldn't carry on.

"It seems to be that it was not very serious, but he said he could not carry on and then we made the substitution."

The captain left the stadium freely without the need of crutches or assistnace, and the Magpies will hope this was a sign of a speedy recovery, as their defence has been key to their good form in 2019 giving them the confidence at the back to win five home games in a row.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message