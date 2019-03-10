Jamaal Lascelles Set for Spell on the Sidelines After Knee Injury in Newcastle's Win Over Everton

Newcastle have received a major blow as Jamaal Lascelles is reported to have suffered a knee injury during Newcastle's dramatic 3-2 win against Everton on Saturday.

The Magpies skipper was replaced at half-time to the bemusement of many Newcastle fans, but it has now been revealed that a knee injury forced Rafa Benitez to replace Lascelles before the second half.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The English defender was replaced by Paul Dummett at half-time as Newcastle fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and take all three points against Everton, leaving the Mapies six points clear of the relegation zone.

According to the Chronicle Live it remains unclear how long the injury will keep Lascelles sidelined, and he will be a huge miss in a defence that has kept nine clean sheets so far this season.

Speaking after the match, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said on Lascelles: "He was complaining about his knee and he couldn't carry on.

46' - We're back up and running at St. James' Park. The Magpies have made a change at the break, with Dummett replacing Lascelles. 0-2. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 9, 2019

"It seems to be that it was not very serious, but he said he could not carry on and then we made the substitution."

The captain left the stadium freely without the need of crutches or assistnace, and the Magpies will hope this was a sign of a speedy recovery, as their defence has been key to their good form in 2019 giving them the confidence at the back to win five home games in a row.