James Ward-Prowse Discusses Blistering Form and Free Kick Stunners as Southampton Win Again

James Ward-Prowse has scored two free kicks in two games against Manchester United and Tottenham and has been in the form of his life under Ralph Hasenhüttl.

Ward-Prowse has been at Southampton his entire career, but this season the young Englishman has thrust his name into the headlines with some outstanding displays - and outstanding free kicks - as he seeks to help his club avoid relegation.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The midfielder scored the winner against Manchester United last weekend from a free kick and recalled all the practice he's done in the past to get to that point.





As quoted by the Daily Mail, Ward-Prowse said: "It was [the best i've ever scored]. Most of the ones I have hit well have been for the England Under 21s. It was going to take something special to do it at Old Trafford against De Gea.





"I said to Ryan Bertrand at the time, these are the ones that as a kid I have practised in mum and dad's garden - scoring in the World Cup final or big games for your club. I felt like a kid again."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The England international has scored six goals in nine games and has been reborn under Saints boss Hasenhuttl.

Ward-Prowse added: "It's the first time I've had a manager who is brutally honest about me. Good and bad things. He has told me I need to win more tackles if I want to play in midfield. Not to go and smash people but to be aggressive.

"We have a really detailed way of playing without the ball now. It requires a lot of running and physical work which thankfully I'm good at. The manager showed me clips of teams he has worked at before and told me what he expects of a No 6 or a No 8.

"A lot of the goals we have scored have come from tackling high up the pitch. My goal against Everton was similar to that. It's just about learning."