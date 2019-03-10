The Stats That Show Just How Influential Cherries Duo Ryan Fraser & Callum Wilson Have Been

Goals either side of half time from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser were enough to secure a comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith Stadium on Saturday.

It was a clinical performance from the Cherries who, having broken their nine-game losing run away from home, now find themselves just one point away from the top half of the Premier League table in what has been a remarkable season for Eddie Howe's men.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Although there have been a number of players who have impressed there have been one or two players who have particularly stood out amongst the crowd, one of which is Fraser who is enjoying a fine season at the Vitality Stadium.





His rich vein of form continued against Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon and here is a stat, provided by Opta , which shows just how productive the Scottish international has been this campaign.

Only Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard (11 each) have registered more assists in Europe's 'big five' leagues this season than Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser (10, level with Jadon Sancho and Joshua Kimmich).



Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

To add the cherry on top of the cake - pardon the pun - Fraser made history by becoming the first Scottish player to register 10 assists in a single Premier League season.





He hasn't been the only player to stand out, with Bournemouth's front man Wilson also in unstoppable form. His performances have earned him international recognition and with Gareth Southgate in attendance at the John Smith Stadium on Saturday, many are tipping the striker to receive another call up to the England national team after what was a fine display.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He continues to grow from strength-to-strength, and this stat from Opta highlights exactly how easy he's found hitting the back of the net for the Cherries - especially against Huddersfield.

Callum Wilson netted his 50th league goal for Bournemouth in his 128th appearance for the Cherries, a goal which was his seventh goal in six games against Huddersfield in the league, his best return against any side.



Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Both Fraser and Wilson have had sensational individual seasons, but they have also formed a lethal partnership up front with this stat from Opta that shows just how deadly they've been when they've combined.





Wilson and Fraser have combined for nine Premier League goals this season (four assists for Wilson, five for Fraser), more than any other duo in the competition in the 2018/19 season so far.



Cherries fans will be hoping the pair can continue their impressive partnership as Bournemouth continue their quest to establish themselves as the best team in the Premier League outside of the top six.