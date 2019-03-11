Maurizio Sarri Claims Tactics Are 'Not the Problem' After Lacklustre Chelsea Stumble Once More

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has once again defended his tactics following the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, insisting that the Blues struggled against their opponents defensive style.

Wolves sat back and gifted Chelsea plenty of possession, but the Blues did little with the ball and eventually found themselves behind to Raul Jimenez's strike. With Chelsea chasing a point, Jorginho was substituted as Chelsea changed to a 4-2-3-1 formation, prompting jeers from many fans in Stamford Bridge.

Sarri insisted that Chelsea deserved to win after the game, but could not deal with Wolves' desire to simply defend. He is quoted by football.london as saying: "I think that we made a lot of mistakes but we deserved to win.

"The first situation inside our box, the first and the last, we were unlucky for that but we need to improve in attacking way when the team defend deep with 11 players.

"We needed to move faster, without the ball and in the space behind the line. We played with five touches, that is difficult to score. A very physical team and we need to improve.

"When you have only ten matches every chance you don’t win is a missed opportunity. In this moment, in the last 6 matches, we have won four and drawn two so there is a little consistency in this moment. We have to think only to the next match. We need to recover two points immediately."

Sarri continued by explaining the reason for Jorginho's substitution, suggesting a lack of movement had nullified his influence on the game.

"We changed the system for the first time to 4-2-3-1. It wasn’t easy as the problem wasn’t the system, but the way that we were playing. It is difficult to score playing with four or five touches.

"For the first time we were playing against a team that didn’t want to play. They didn’t counter in the last 20 minutes so we had to try.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Jorginho, if the other players don’t move, is in trouble. He is able to play one touch, but you need movement. In the last 20 minutes he was not suitable for 4-2-3-1. It was only a consequence for the system.

"I know him, he can go in trouble if the rest of the team was not moving. I don’t know, he is a very strong character and he is a professional who has to play in every situation."