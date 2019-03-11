Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Race for Top Four Will Go 'Down to the Wire' as Man Utd Lose at Arsenal

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon is his lowest moment since taking over as manager of Manchester United, but insisted the race for the top four will go 'down to the wire', as the Red Devils continue to fight for a place in next season's Champions League.

A 30-yard strike from Granit Xhaka and a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did the damage, condemning United to the first Premier League defeat since Solskjaer took over the reins in December.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Norwegian was left frustrated by United's sub-par performance and insisted that the defeat was a huge missed opportunity for the Red Devils in the race for a top four finish.

“Today we were lethargic in the first 10 to 15 minutes, did not have the zip and we did not take the chances,” he said, as quoted by The Telegraph. “Hopefully we will be ready for Wolves in the FA Cup next week.

“It has been fantastic so far but today is the lowest we have been because we lost and missed the chance to put pressure on Spurs. We have won games we have not deserved to win and today we lost a game we did not deserve to lose.”

Despite the nature of the defeat, Solskjaer was quick to look on the bright side and suggested that there will be plenty of twists left in the race for the top four.

"Spurs lose, we lose, Chelsea draw, it’s going to be down to the wire, the last few games definitely. But we have given ourselves a great chance to be in that fight. Three points behind third, two behind fourth, it’s a good position to be in.

"We have to be disappointed with the result, but the performance was a good one,” he added. “We created miles more chances today than we did when we won here in the cup. We shouldn’t be too disappointed but they’ve got three points and we haven’t.”

