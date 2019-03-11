Real Madrid Set to Make Imminent Decision on Santiago Solari Future With Jose Mourinho on Standby

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari will endure a tense Monday, as he awaits a decision from club president Florentino Perez on his future, following a deeply disappointing spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After an unconvincing first half display against Real Valladolid on Sunday, Madrid rallied to secure a 4-1 win. However, last week's shock Champions League elimination to Ajax - which was preceded by back-to-back Clásico defeats - has left Solari in an extremely vulnerable position.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Perez was prepared to swing the axe after the Ajax defeat and make a move to bring Jose Mourinho back to the Bernabeu. However, club president chose to wait until after the weekend fixture.

It is not known whether the delay is an indication that Solari will be given time to turn things around before the end of the season, or simply to buy time while they negotiate a deal for his replacement. However, it is reported that Solari faces a decision on his future on Monday.

Solari was appointed as caretaker of Los Blancos in November, replacing the outgoing Julen Lopetegui, and earned the job on a permanent basis after a successful run of four wins in all competitions.

However, Solari's tenure hasn't quite gone to plan with Madrid sat in third place in La Liga, five points second-placed Atletico Madrid and 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

A home to defeat to Girona, back-to-back home losses to Barcelona in the space of four days and the Ajax humiliation in the Champions League have rendered Solari's job seemingly untenable, with Perez reportedly considering the return of Mourinho. Other candidates to take the helm at Madrid either on a permanent or interim basis reportedly include Clarence Seedorf, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.

With Madrid's qualification for next season's Champions League almost in the bag, some suggest that it may be in the club's best interests to stick with their man until the end of the season and start a new chapter in June. On the other hand, there is the view that bringing in a new hire this week would give the incoming manager the opportunity to get to know his squad and oversee the expected summer overhaul of personnel.

Solari has been backed publicly by players Karim Benzema and Nacho, but the 42-year-old has made his enemies within the Real camp his demeanour on the sidelines on Sunday looked like a man who knows he is on borrowed time.

Speaking after the win, he refused to comment on his future at the 13-time European Champions.

"I cannot answer that [questions about my future," he said. "Tomorrow we have a training session, and that is what I focus on. It has been a difficult week for everyone, and of course the players too."