Sean Dyche Reserves Praise for One Star Despite Burnley's 'Errors' in Defeat to Liverpool

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Sean Dyche was left to rue 'errors' made by his side after their 4-2 loss against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, but saved praise for young star Dwight McNeil, who the Clarets' boss hailed as 'outstanding' at Anfield.

A brace each from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane secured the points for the home side, despite Burnley taking an early lead through Ashley Westwood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson netting late on.


The loss leaves Burnley hovering perilously above the Premier League relegation zone in 17th, with Dyche, speaking after the match, left unhappy with the manner of the goals his side conceded.

"Obviously you can't give away certainly three, if not four, of the goals," he said, via the club's official website.


"Strangely there were a lot of good things other than that, particularly the mentality, because it's tough to stay resilient to the task when you are 1-0 up and then go 2-1 down and you are scratching your head how. Then we give a third away, another error, and we actually responded to that and I thought we did well and kept probing and trying to ask questions, which is difficult here."

Despite not achieving the result they desperately needed, Dyche was full of praise for 19-year-old McNeil, who shone on the left hand side, causing the Liverpool back line a number of problems throughout the match.


"That young man has got a massive chance of being a top player in my opinion," he added. 


"He continues to grow every time and every time I wonder if I should leave him out I think no, keep him playing, it's good for him. If he keeps his head down and keeps working like he is doing then he has a massive future in my opinion. I thought he was winning the battle against a fantastic right-back [Trent Alexander-Arnold]. I thought Dwight was outstanding with his composure and belief with what he does.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I didn't want to take him off, I was enjoying his performance that much. I thought 'you keep playing son'. It's fantastic to see the youngsters doing that."

