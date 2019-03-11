Winning Isn't Important for Juventus, it's the Only Thing That Matters - That's the Problem

"Winning isn't important, it's the only thing that matters."

It's the motto of Italy's biggest and most successful football club.

The motto of a team accustomed to winning.

The motto of a team that have won 36 Serie A titles, two European Cups, 13 Coppa Italia's, two Intercontinental Cups and three UEFA Cups.

The motto of a team that have won seven consecutive Scudetti, and are on course for eight in a row after accumulating for 75 points from 27 league games so far this season.

But ahead of Tuesday's clash with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Juventus find themselves in a position they rarely find themselves in: on the cusp of defeat.

Juventus are on the brink of a humiliating UEFA Champions League exit.

And when 'winning' is 'the only thing that matters', a defeat like the one Juve could suffer on Tuesday night is a disaster.

A complete disaster.

It would be a defeat that would affect Juventini more than a win ever could.

It would be a soul crushing defeat.

A defeat that would lead to #AllegriOut trending worldwide - despite all of his previous success at the club.

🗣 From Madrid to Turin - the Bianconeri have spoken about their desire to do well in #JuveAtleti ➡️ https://t.co/DMUuroTw2w#GETREADY TO COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/wlInlpiTtp — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 11, 2019

That's the problem with the club's motto.

'Winning' a game like the one on Tuesday night no longer has as much emotional significance as losing it would.

Granted coming from two goals down against Atletico Madrid would be an incredible achievement, but when the expectations of a fanbase are to win the UEFA Champions League, making it through to the quarter finals isn't really a 'win'.

Making it through to the UEFA Champions League quarter finals is expected.

In fact, winning the UEFA Champions League is expected.

And when winning is expected; it has very little significance.

A win is par.

For a club's fanbase that have witnessed their side win 80% of their 200 games at the Allianz Stadium, a single win is forgettable.

Winning no longer affects Juventini.

Despite it being the 'only thing thing that matters'.

What has the ability to affect Juventini, above all else, is defeat.

Because for fans of a football club who win week in week out, losing is jarring.

Losing shocks.

Losing evokes disappointment.

Losing - unlike winning - evokes emotion.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

So on Tuesday night, Juventus will be looking to avoid those emotions.





On Tuesday night - despite being in the midst of one of the most successful periods in the club's history - Juventus will be looking to avoid exclamations of 'crisis' around the peninsula.

On Tuesday night, Juventus will be looking to avoid the club's most harrowing defeat in a decade.

On Tuesday night, avoiding this defeat will be more important than 'winning.'

Because on Tuesday night, Juventus can't win.

Juventus can only really win on 1st June 2019.

In the Wanda Metropolitano.

In the UEFA Champions League final.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

So until then, 'winning' doesn't exist.

'Winning' doesn't matter.

Each successful step toward the UEFA Champions League final will be greeted with a sigh of relief, rather than a cheer.

Defeat will be greeted with boos and jeers.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

On Tuesday night, one of the aforementioned sounds will ring around the Allianz Stadium.

On Tuesday night, winning isn't important, avoiding the most damaging defeat in a decade is the only thing that matters.