Arsenal Chiefs Confirm New Strategy Regarding Player Contracts in Response to Aaron Ramsey Saga

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Arsenal club chiefs have announced a new strategy to deal with players running their contracts down, revealing that those players who fail to sign extensions with two years left on their currents deals will be sold.

The news was announced at a fan forum prior to the club's 2-0 victory over Manchester United, featuring managing director Vinai Venkatesham and director of football Raul Sanllehi, who were joined by Josh Kroenke, the club director.

According to Metro, in the 90 minute meeting the three officials met with supporters to discuss the matter of players running down their contracts, a long-standing issue at Arsenal that culminated with Aaron Ramsey's free transfer to Juventus at the end of this season.

The Welshman joined the likes of Alexis Sanchez, who moved to United on a swap deal last year, in running his contract down, while a similar situation arose with Mesut Ozil - although the German eventually signed on with the Gunners after the club gave in to his astronomical wage demands.

One of the most surprising elements of the meeting was the appearance of club owner Stan Kroenke's son, Josh. The billionaire owner has remained very much a peripheral figure at the club, rarely attending matches or making statements around the club's ongoing movements. However, Kroenke's son has become a more frequent visitor in London, with the idea being to try and bridge the rapidly increasing gap between supporters and owners.

Kroenke's meeting with fans was the first time any member of the family had met with supporters outside of the Arsenal Annual General Meeting, with fans supposedly beginning to warm to the new approach shown by the American owners.

Of the meeting, as quoted by the Mirror, a member of the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, said: “We’ve been calling for him and his family to engage and he was fairly honest and open which is encouraging."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message