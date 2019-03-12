Jurgen Klopp One of Lorenzo Insigne's 'Greatest Admirers' as Napoli Forward Faces Uncertain Future

Jurgen Klopp has been named as one of Lorenzo Insigne's 'greatest admirers' amid the Napoli forward's uncertain future in Naples.

Barring three loan spells, Insigne has spent his entire career with Napoli and made his first team debut back in 2010. He's since gone on to make 298 appearances for I Partenopei, registering 76 goals and 70 assists, and was made the club's captain following the departure of Marek Hamsik.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

However, questions have recently been asked about his commitment and, despite claiming that he'll give his all whilst he is at the club, Italian journalist Mimmo Malfitano has claimed that he could already be planning an exit route with his agent Mino Raiola.

“All this makes one think, because when a footballer says he will give 100% while he remains, he suggests that he may be taking into consideration the idea of some offers that Raiola could already have in his hands." Malfitano told RMC, as quoted by Tutto Mercato Web.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Malfitano then went on to add that Klopp has been a long-term admirer of Insigne, suggesting that the German boss could be interesting in pursuing a deal this summer.





"Insigne is interesting Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool, but this is nothing new.

“Klopp is one of the greatest admirers of Insigne, but there is always one. Lorenzo is tied to Napoli for another three years, De Laurentiis [Napoli president] can hardly have the intention to sell him.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Obviously if the boy – through the agent – were to show the desire to go elsewhere, the club could consider dealing for him with some clubs.”





The same journalist published an article in Gazzetta dello Sport's print edition (via SportWitness) which claims that Raiola is ready to deal with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but both sides will face difficulties negotiating with Napoli.