Unai Emery Sees Ajax Star Nicolas Tagliafico as Perfect Replacement for Nacho Monreal

Arsenal have joined the hunt for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, amid interest from Madrid rivals Real and Atletico.

The left back, who starred in both legs of the Dutch side's demolition of Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, has garnered praise following that encounter, and the Gunners seem to be the latest side interested in the Argentine.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

According to Marca, Arsenal boss Unai Emery sees Tagliafico as the perfect replacement for Nacho Monreal, who, at 33 is on the decline.

However, the Gunners will face considerable competition from both Real and Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Marca recently, the Argentina international, who has 12 caps to his name and played all but 10 minutes of his country's World Cup campaign last summer in Russia, responded fondly to his links with Los Rojiblancos.



"I really like the Spanish league," he mused, before proclaiming: "If [Diego] Simeone is interested in me then it means I'm doing well."

He added: "But now the important thing is to think about Ajax."

Tagliafico and his teammates will be key components in Friday's quarter final draw, though it remains to be seen whether they will be joined by Simeone's side, as they prepare to take on Juventus in their second leg on Tuesday night.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be hoping they can secure their own European progression this week, by reversing their current 3-1 aggregate scoreline against Rennes on Thursday night, though they will be boosted by Sunday's crucial victory over Manchester United, which aided their position in the race for Champions League qualification next season.

