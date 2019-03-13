Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has signed a new deal at the club, extending his stay with the Premier League champions until 2025.
The 24-year-old joined the Citizens from Monaco last season, and signed a deal keeping him at the club until 2022. However, as the player's reputation began to rise following a series of exceptional performance for Pep Guardiola's side, the club have looked to ward off interest from fellow elite teams and secured the player's future at the Etihad Stadium.
Speaking to the club's official website, Silva revealed his delight at signing a new deal, and said: "It’s an honour to extend my deal with Manchester City. This club offers everything a player needs to fulfil their ambitions and there’s nowhere else I want to be. As soon as I heard City wanted me to stay longer, my mind was made up.
I love the Club, the manager, the players and the fans. The style of football we play here excites me, and I am determined to win more trophies. City gives me the best chance of doing that.”
The club's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said: “Bernardo is an exceptional talent, so offering him a new deal and ensuring he spends the best years of his career with us was a very easy decision. This is the latest example of our commitment to building a young squad of world-class players. We are constructing a side that will provide a platform for sustained success."
The Portuguese sensation was among the goalscorers in Man City's 7-0 shellacking of Schalke on Tuesday evening - a result which saw Guardiola's gang power past the Bundesliga side and into the Champions League quarterfinal with an emphatic 10-2 aggregate win. City are still on course to win a historic quadruple, in what is turning out to be a stellar season for the club.