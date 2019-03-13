FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: James Rodriguez, Raheem Sterling & Nicolas Pepe Star in TOTW 26

It's that time of the week again. The new FIFA 19 Team of the Week has been announced, and it certainly does not disappoint.

At this stage of the game, there are some seriously intriguing cards in TOTW 26, and many which will certainly work their way into teams across the globe.

Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez leads the way in the lineup, but he is by no means the only star. Fans of the Premier League will be pleased to see no fewer than four elite cards in the team, featuring the likes of Jamie Vardy and Raheem Sterling.

Check out our breakdown of the highlights of TOTW 26.

James Rodriguez (91)

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

What a week this has been for Bayern Munich. At the start of the season, Bayern were somewhat of a laughing stock as they struggled to pick up wins, whilst rivals Borussia Dortmund looked to be running away with the league. However, now they are back on top of the Bundesliga, thanks to a 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg.

Bayern owe a large part of that victory to James Rodriguez, who picks up his third in-form after netting an impressive strike from distance on Saturday. Just like his 90-rated card, this 91 in-form is a central midfielder, and the Colombian looks to be one of the finest creative forces available on the game.

Raheem Sterling (90)

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Few will be shocked to see Raheem Sterling pick up his third in-form of the year. The Manchester City star has enjoyed an electric week, netting a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Watford, before grabbing a goal and an assist against Schalke on Tuesday.

With 96 pace and 92 dribbling, this 90-rated card looks almost untouchable. Like his 89-rated card and his Player of the Month card, this one is a left winger, but there are still plenty of high-rated versions of Sterling available on the right. Expect to see Sterling in plenty of lineups in the near future.

Nicolas Pepe (87)

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

What a season Nicolas Pepe is having. The 23-year-old has been one of the star attractions of Ligue 1 this season, and he netted his 18th goal of the season against Saint-Etienne on Sunday, keeping Lille second in the league table.

His newest card boasts 91 pace, 88 shooting and 88 dribbling, but do not forget about his Headliner card, which was already 87 rated. Those in possession of that gorgeous orange card will see him increase to an 88, cementing his place as one of the game's finest wide options.

Bernd Leno (86)

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sunday's meeting between Arsenal and Manchester United was always likely to yield at least one member of the TOTW, and Bernd Leno is the man flying the flag for the Gunners, after keeping a clean sheet against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's high-flying Red Devils.

The German made a number of stunning saves and has been rewarded with his first special card of FIFA 19. Leno's 86-rated card looks to be one of the Premier League's most reliable options this year, and his 6'3 frame will certainly appeal to many.

Honourable Mentions

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

There are plenty of 86-rated cards in TOTW 26. Alongside Leno, Pepe, Julian Brandt, Andrea Bellotti and Wissam Ben Yedder have all picked up high-rated special cards, with Ben Yedder's likely to prove the most appealing of the bunch.

One of the most underrated cards this week comes in the form of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy. He grabbed two goals and an assist in the 3-1 win over Fulham, and now has an 84-rated card on FIFA 19. With 92 pace and 84 shooting, fans of the Premier League will certainly be eager to try out this new in-form.