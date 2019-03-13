Unai Emery Draws Up 3-Man Transfer Shortlist as Arsenal Eye Defensive Reinforcements

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made a shortlist of three players that the club could look to sign during the summer transfer window, as he desperately looks to bolster his defensive options at Emirates Stadium.

The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss has struggled with selections this season due to a long-term injury to Rob Holding, while club captain Laurent Koscielny has been in and out of the squad with minor problems throughout the campaign.

That has left only Shkodran Mustafi and summer signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos as Arsenal's regular defensive pairing, forcing Emery to consider signing reinforcements when the transfer window opens.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Daily Star claims that Emery has created a three-man shortlist of players that he wants to bring to north London, depending on the funds that he has available to him at the end of the season.

At the top of the Spaniard's list is RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konaté. The teenager has gone largely under the radar due to the superstar status of Dayot Upamecano, but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting defenders in the Bundesliga.

But Konaté's £40m price tag has also seen Emery target two cheaper options. Even if the Arsenal boss is priced out of a move for Leipzig's star, he still wants to raid the German top flight by bringing Matthias Ginter of Borussia Mönchengladbach to Emirates Stadium.

Emery's final (and cheapest) option would be to sign Boubacar Kamara from Olympique de Marseille. The midfielder turned centre-back would likely be available at a cut price this summer as his contract at the Stade Vélodrome expires in 2020.

